UPDATE 1-Rocky Mountain Q2 profit soars on Alberta equipment demand

Aug 9 Canada's Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc
, a construction and agriculture equipment broker,
reported a 44 percent rise in second-quarter profit On equipment
demand from Alberta.
April-June net profit rose to C$4.5 million ($4.5 million),
or 23 Canadian cents a share, from C$3.1 million, or 17 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company, which sells, rents and leases new
and used construction and agriculture equipment, rose 49 percent
to C$217.9 million.
Rocky Mountain also named a new chief financial officer
effective Aug. 8.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$8.65 on Monday on Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars)
