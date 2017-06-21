Men's Health magazine publisher Rodale explores strategic review

| SAN FRANCISCO, June 21
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Rodale Inc, a privately
held media company known for publishing magazines such as Men's
Health and Runner's World said on Wednesday that its board of
directors had decided to explore strategic alternatives,
including a potential sale of the company.
Rodale is the latest publishing company trying to figure out
its future in an online world where readers' tastes have shifted
away from print, leading to advertising declines across the
industry.
Most large media conglomerates have hived off their print
businesses. Time Inc, the publicly traded publisher of
Time and Sports Illustrated magazines, ended a strategic review
in April after talks with another publisher Meredith Corp
broke off.
Chief Executive Maria Rodale said in a statement that "we are
excited to explore opportunities for potential buyers of our
business," that can build on its brands.
Rodale said it is reviewing a sale of the entire business as
well as some of its units. It could also decide not to sell, it
said. A source familiar with the process who did not want to be
named said the company would reach out to a wide range of buyers
including other media companies and private equity firms.
Rodale's valuation could not be learned and it does not
disclose any financials. It said its brands reach 100 million
people globally.
Founded in 1942 in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, the family
controlled company focuses on magazines and books that are
focused on health and fitness such as Prevention and Bicycling
magazine. It has also published books by celebrities such as
Jessica Alba and Alicia Silverstone.
Rodale said in a press release that it had hired boutique
investment bank Allen & Co LLC to assist in the process.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; editing by Diane
Craft)