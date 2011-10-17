Rodman & Renshaw shutting down China research

* China research shutdown due to market conditions

* Rodman focusing on U.S. markets -spokesman

Oct 17 Rodman & Renshaw is shutting down its research coverage of Chinese companies due to "market conditions", a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

Investor appetite for Chinese companies has weakened after a series of alleged accounting frauds, auditor resignations and de-listings. That interest has been further dampened by U.S. federal level investigations suggesting criminal as well as civil proceedings, and comments from the Chinese government that it plans to more closely regulate a corporate structure used by Chinese companies to list shares in the United States.

"As of October 17, Rodman & Renshaw, LLC has terminated its research coverage of all China-based companies due to market conditions, which have greatly affected such companies," spokesman Erik Knettel said in an e-mailed statement.

"Rodman continues to focus its resources on the U.S. market and its core sectors of expertise, including healthcare, energy, metals and mining, technology and clean tech," Knettel said.

As recently as March, the bank held an "Annual China Investment Conference" in Shanghai. In September, its Annual Global Investment conference in New York had a China track. (Reporting by Clare Baldwin in New York)