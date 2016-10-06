Laser tool maker Coherent offers asset sale over Rofin buy - source

BRUSSELS Oct 6 U.S. laser tools and systems
maker Coherent Inc has offered to sell a unit to allay
EU competition concerns over its $942 million bid for laser
manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc, a person
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
The concession prompted the European Commission to extend
its scrutiny of the deal to Oct. 26 from Oct. 12 so that it can
get feedback from users and rivals before deciding whether to
accept the proposal, a filing on the Commission's website
showed.
The EU competition enforcer can either accept the
concession, demand more depending on the feedback or open a
full-scale investigation.
Coherent's lasers are used in digital imaging, 3-D mapping,
engraving and welding, among others. Rofin's products include
solid-state lasers, fiber lasers and diode lasers.
The laser industry is being pressured by falling prices and
slowing growth, according to analysts.
