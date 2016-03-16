Coherent to buy Rofin in deal valued at about $942 mln

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
March 16 Laser tools and systems maker Coherent Inc said it would buy laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc in a deal valued at about $942 million.
Coherent will buy Rofin for $32.50 per share in cash, a 41.9 percent premium to Rofin's close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.