2016年 3月 17日

Coherent to buy Rofin in deal valued at about $942 mln

March 16 Laser tools and systems maker Coherent Inc said it would buy laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc in a deal valued at about $942 million.

Coherent will buy Rofin for $32.50 per share in cash, a 41.9 percent premium to Rofin's close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

