UPDATE 1-Coherent to buy Rofin in deal valued at about $942 mln

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
(Adds details, shares)
March 16 Laser tools and systems maker Coherent Inc said it would buy laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc in a deal valued at about $942 million.
Coherent will buy Rofin for $32.50 per share in cash, a 41.9 percent premium to Rofin's close on Wednesday.
Rofin's shares were up 44 percent at $33 in after market trading.
Rofin, which has products including solid-state lasers, fiber lasers and diode lasers, reported net sales of $519.6 million in 2015.
The deal is expected to add to profit per share in the first full year following the close.
Coherent said it intended to finance the deal through a combination of cash on hand and fully committed debt financing from Barclays.
Barclays served as financial adviser to Coherent, while Greenhill & Co Llc advised Rofin. Coherent's legal adviser was Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC and Norton Rose Fulbright US Llp served Rofin. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Mallinckrodt responds to media reports regarding previously disclosed FTC investigation
* Dow down 0.2 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday, sources told IFR.