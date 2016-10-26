EU approves Coherent purchase of Rofin-Sinar with conditions

BRUSSELS Oct 26 The European Commission said on
Wednesday that it had approved U.S. laser tools and systems
maker Coherent Inc's $942 million acquisition of rival
Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc, subject to conditions.
The Commission said its approval was conditional on the
divestment of Rofin-Sinar's business in Hull, UK, which produces
low power CO2 lasers. It added that it had not identified
concerns in other markets due to strong alternative suppliers.
Coherent's lasers are used in digital imaging, 3-D mapping,
engraving and welding, among others. Rofin's products include
solid-state lasers, fiber lasers and diode lasers.
The laser industry is being pressured by falling prices and
slowing growth, according to analysts.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Julia Fioretti)