UPDATE 1- Rofin-Sinar Q1 misses Wall Street

* Q1 EPS $0.28 vs est $0.36
* Q1 revenue down 4 pct
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.27-$0.30 vs est $0.37
* Sees Q2 revenue $130 mln-$135 mln vs est $142 mln
* Shares fall 9 pct before the bell
Feb 1 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc's
quarterly results missed estimates and the laser-based
tools maker forecast a weak second quarter, hurt by
lower demand in the machine tool and electronics industry.
Shares of the company fell 9 percent in pre-market trade on
Thursday.
The company forecast earnings of 27 cents to 30 cents a
share, on revenue of $130 million to $135 million, in the second
quarter.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 37 cents,
on revenue of $142 million for the second quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's October-December net income fell to $8.1
million, or 28 cents a share, from $14.9 million, or 51 cents a
share, a year ago.
Sales at the company, whose laser marking brands include
Multiscan, Powerline and StarMark series, fell 4 percent to
$131.6 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share, on
revenue of $140.3 million, for the first quarter.
Sales of laser products for macro applications fell 10
percent to $46.4 million, accounting for 35 percent of total
sales.
The company offers a range of laser products and related
services such as cutting, welding, micro drilling and micro
structuring.
Shares of the Plymouth, Michigan-based company fell to
$26.83 in pre-market trading. They closed at $29.39 on Wednesday
on the Nasdaq .