Rogers Communications applies to offer credit cards

TORONTO, Sept 6 Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO) is applying to Canadian authorities to open its own banking unit, enabling the telecommunications company to offer its credit cards, according to a filing.

The Toronto-based company plans to apply to incorporate a bank under Canada's Bank Act "primarily focused on credit, payment and charge card services", said a notice posted over the weekend in the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.

The move follows the lead of retailers Canadian Tire (CTC.TO) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N), and grocer Loblaw (L.TO), all of which have launched their own credit cards in Canada.

