UPDATE 2-Rogers Communications sheds customers but beats expectations

By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Jan 29 Rogers Communications Inc
, Canada's largest mobile provider, lost a large number
of wireless and cable-TV customers in the fourth quarter but its
focus on "value over volume" allowed it to beat lowered earnings
expectations.
Chief Executive Guy Laurence said on Thursday the
Toronto-based company stepped up its shift away from promotions
to win or keep customers. As a result, Rogers lost 58,000 net
postpaid wireless subscribers and 36,000 cable subscribers.
Laurence, who joined the company in December 2013, said that
as it tacked away from promotions, Rogers launched sports,
streaming-TV and wireless roaming initiatives. That has spurred
customers to buy more services, increasing the average customer
bill.
"We started tackling the practice of rolling forward various
promotional and retention offers that portions of our existing
base were put on in past years as Band-Aid solutions to more
systemic issues, which we are now addressing," he told analysts.
Rogers also lost 4,000 Internet customers, and 18,000
landline phone lines.
Analysts broadly took the drop in subscribers in stride and
Rogers shares rose 1 percent on Thursday.
Postpaid churn, which is the percentage of wireless contract
customers leaving each month, jumped to 1.46 percent from 1.34
percent a year earlier. Postpaid customers sign long-term
service contracts, spend more and are less likely to leave than
those who pay upfront.
The average Rogers wireless customer, a blend of contract
and prepaid subscribers, paid C$59.86 per month in the quarter,
up from C$58.59 in the year-before quarter.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds wrote in a note
that the trade-off of declines in the number of postpaid
subscribers for growth in the amount that customers pay for
services "is the more prudent strategy for the company".
Rogers said net income was C$297 million ($237 million), or
62 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to Dec. 31,
compared with C$320 million, or 57 cents a share, a year
earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to C$3.37 billion.
On an adjusted basis Rogers made 69 Canadian cents a share.
That beat analysts' average expectation of 64 cents.
It upped its annual dividend by 5 percent.
Rogers said the launch of its National Hockey League
coverage performed as anticipated, with C$100 million of
revenue. Overall, its media unit's revenue jumped 20 percent.
For 2015, Rogers expects adjusted operating profit of C$5.02
billion to C$5.175 billion and free cash flow of C$1.35 billion
to C$1.5 billion.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
