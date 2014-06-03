Rogers, Vodafone announce partner market deal

TORONTO, June 3 Canada's biggest wireless company, Rogers Communications Inc, and global telecom servives provider Vodafone Group PLC announced a new market agreement on Tuesday under which they will broaden the services they offer each other's customers.

They did not provide many details on the scope of the partnership, but said Rogers will become Vodafone's exclusive partner in Canada, and that they will explore new business opportunities.

Rogers' new chief executive officer, Guy Laurence, who joined the Canadian company from Vodafone Group Plc's UK unit, said the partnership will give Rogers access to resources and expertise, allowing it to improve services for its customers.

Rogers and Vodafone said the tie-up will generate revenue opportunities, cost savings and value for both companies and their customers. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)