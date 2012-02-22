UPDATE 1-Rogers profit lifted by cable and wireless growth

TORONTO Feb 22 Rogers Communications , Canada's largest wireless telecommunication company, posted a 2.8 percent rise in its fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, driven by growth in both its cable and wireless businesses.

Its board has authorized an 11 percent increase in its quarterly dividend payout and a C$1 billion share buyback program that will allow the company to repurchase about 10 percent of its Class B outstanding shares.

Rogers said made an adjusted net profit of C$372 million, or 70 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$3.18 billion. A year ago, it earned C$338 million, or 60 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$3.14 billion.

The company said its adjusted operating profit rose to C$1.09 billion, up from C$1.06 billion, a year earlier.

Rogers' new quarterly dividend payout will be 39.5 Canadian cents per share up from 35.5 Canadian cents a share.