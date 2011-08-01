UPDATE 1-Rogers Q2 beats, sees Q3 profit below Street

(Follows alerts)

Aug 1 Rogers Corp , a maker of specialty materials for the portable communications industry, posted better-than-expected second-quarter results helped by strong growth across all its segments, but forecast third-quarter earnings below market expectations.

Rogers expects third-quarter earnings of $0.75-$0.81 per share, on sales of $144-$149 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 83 cents a share on revenue of $145.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rogers' net income rose to $12.1 million, or 73 cents a share, from $8.3 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Net sales rose 49 percent to $143.7 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 69 cents a share, on revenue of $139 million.

Shares of the company closed at $48.02 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.