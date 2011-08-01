UPDATE 1-Rogers Q2 beats, sees Q3 profit below Street

(Follows alerts)
Aug 1 Rogers Corp , a maker of specialty
materials for the portable communications industry, posted
better-than-expected second-quarter results helped by strong
growth across all its segments, but forecast third-quarter
earnings below market expectations.
Rogers expects third-quarter earnings of $0.75-$0.81 per
share, on sales of $144-$149 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 83 cents a
share on revenue of $145.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Rogers' net income rose to $12.1 million, or 73 cents a
share, from $8.3 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.
Net sales rose 49 percent to $143.7 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 69 cents a
share, on revenue of $139 million.
Shares of the company closed at $48.02 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)