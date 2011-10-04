CORRECTED - Rogers to offer companies alternative to BlackBerry

* Rogers to manage iPhone, iPad and Android for business
* Canada's No.1 wireless company teams with Trellia
* RIM has not yet moved to manage non-BlackBerry devices
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Oct 4 Canada's Rogers Communications
(RCIb.TO) is teaming with a mobile device management company to
enable corporate customers to use Apple and Google Android
devices to send secure business email.
In a blow to Research In Motion's RIM.TO BlackBerry,
Canada's largest wireless company said on Tuesday it is
partnering with Montreal-based Trellia to give more options to
businesses that once relied exclusively on Blackberry's
security features to protect employee email.
The Trellia service will adapt the growing number of
non-BlackBerry devices turning up in the hands of employees so
they can handle business communications securely.
IT departments will be able to configure devices remotely,
enforce company policies, control international roaming costs
and manage corporate applications.
The move by Rogers is a response to a broad shift by
consumers to Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone and iPad or devices using
Google's (GOOG.O) Android software. Rogers wants to ensure its
corporate clients can use these devices for business as well.
"This is driven by customer demand," said Mansell Nelson,
vice-president for Rogers' machine-to-machine business, which
also covers smart metering, fleet and home management.
RIM's BlackBerry has long been dominant in boardrooms due
to the speed and security of its email and other messaging,
superior keypads and long battery life.
As touchscreen devices such as the iPhone grow more popular
with consumers, employees want to hook them up to corporate
systems. [ID:nN1E75Q052]
"My 19-year-old daughter with her iPhone would say 'why do
I want to be given that RIM thing, why can't I just use my
iPhone in the enterprise that I'm working for now'," Nelson
said. "That's a tide that I'm not sure you can stop."
The Trellia service will cost around C$3.50 ($3.33) per
device a month with no upfront costs, and will be incorporated
into the Rogers bill, Trellia Chief Executive Giovanni Forte
said.
"We can get on the phone with any company and activate an
iPhone and provide security in five minutes," he said.
RIM charges carriers a monthly subscription fee per
BlackBerry device. ThinkEquity analyst Mark McKechnie estimated
last week that RIM gets an average of $4.67 a month from each
of its 90 million subscribers globally and that service fees
make up more than 80 percent of RIM's earnings.
He called on RIM to support rival devices on its network
operating centers and BlackBerry Enterprise Solution (BES)
servers before rivals catch up on the company's strengths.
In May, RIM said it had bought a device management company,
Ubitexx, and would manage Apple and Android devices on its
secure servers, but McKechnie said he had "not as of yet
witnessed any moves in the direction."
At the time, RIM said the service would be available this
year but would not include its push messaging capabilities or
data-squeezing and encryption technology. [ID:nN05187236]
Nelson, who estimates Rogers has hundreds of thousands of
enterprise BlackBerrys on its network, thinks alternatives will
take at least ten percent of that market within five years.
Rogers was one of the first network operators to work with
RIM, which built software for a data-only network called
Mobitex that Rogers operated in the early 1990s.
($1 = $1.05 Canadian)
