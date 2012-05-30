Rogers Communications sells C$1.1 bln notes in 2 parts

May 30 Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday sold C$1.1 billion ($1.07 billion) of senior notes in a two-part sale, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$500 million of 3.00 percent notes, due June 6, 2017. The notes were priced at 99.921 to yield 3.017 percent, or 165.1 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The sale also included C$600 million of 4.00 percent notes, due June 6, 2022. The notes were priced at 99.60 to yield 4.049 percent, or 225.1 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint book running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia.