Rogers signs 12-year deal to broadcast NHL games in Canada

Nov 26 Rogers Communications Inc said it had signed a 12-year, C$5.2 billion ($4.9 billion) deal with the National Hockey League to broadcast NHL games in Canada.

Rogers, Canada's largest wireless phone company and a major cable TV operator, also said it had reached sub-licensing deals with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp for English-language broadcasts of Hockey Night in Canada and TVA for French-language multimedia rights.

The deal begins with the 2014-2015 season and continues through 2025-2026 season, Rogers said on Tuesday.

The agreement is subject to approval by the NHL's board of governors at its meeting on Dec. 9-10. ($1 = 1.0560 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)