Rogers third-quarter profit tops expectations

TORONTO Oct 24 Rogers Communications Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that topped expectations, on the back of strong results from its cable and wireless business.

Excluding restructuring, acquisition and other one-time items, the company said earnings rose to C$501 million, or 97 Canadian cents a share, from C$495 million, or 96 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 96 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toronto-based Rogers said its net income in the quarter fell marginally to C$464 million, from C$466 million.