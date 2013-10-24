Rogers third-quarter profit tops expectations

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development announces borrowing base of $450 mln
* Wildhorse Resource Development corporation announces borrowing base increase to $450 million
TORONTO Oct 24 Rogers Communications Inc on Thursday reported a third-quarter profit that topped expectations, on the back of strong results from its cable and wireless business.
Excluding restructuring, acquisition and other one-time items, the company said earnings rose to C$501 million, or 97 Canadian cents a share, from C$495 million, or 96 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had forecast earnings of 96 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toronto-based Rogers said its net income in the quarter fell marginally to C$464 million, from C$466 million.
* Steve Brown has resigned his position as chief financial officer effective April 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 5 Drugstore chain operator Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, reported a surprise drop in quarterly sales, citing "challenging market conditions in continental Europe" and as a strong dollar reduced the value of sales outside the United States.