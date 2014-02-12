UPDATE 1-Canada's Rogers hurt by wireless pricing, hockey costs

Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless telephone company and a major cable TV provider, reported lower quarterly earnings and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a government-mandated change to its wireless pricing strategy and the cost of broadcasting more hockey games.

The company's ability to command a premium price for its Internet, television and telephone services has suffered in recent quarters as rivals match its technical prowess and offer heavy promotions to win market share.

Toronto-based Rogers added 34,000 net postpaid wireless subscribers in the fourth quarter, far fewer than expected and down from 58,000 a year earlier. This is a closely watched measure because postpaid customers sign multi-year contracts and typically pay much more each month than prepaid subscribers

The monthly bill of an average Rogers wireless customer, a blend of pre- and post-paid users, was little changed from the prior quarter at C$58.59.

Rogers lost 28,000 cable TV subscribers and added 13,000 Internet customers.

Wireless network revenue receded due to the introduction of two-year phone contracts under a wireless code that the national regulator pushed the industry to adopt last year. Before that, most contracts were for three years.

Its media unit reported lower adjusted profit, as it paid to cram more hockey games into its broadcast schedule compared with the previous year, when a labor lockout shortened the National Hockey League season. A planned two-week break by the NHL during the Olympics also compressed the game schedule.

Excluding one-off costs, earnings fell to C$357 million ($323 million), or 69 Canadian cents a share, from C$448 million, or 86 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast a profit of 74.5 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds said the results were mildly negative for Rogers and indicate tough times ahead for its main wireless and cable businesses.

Net income at Rogers, which also owns television stations, magazines and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, fell to C$320 million from C$522 million. Operating revenue was down 1 percent at C$3.24 billion.

Rogers expects adjusted operating profit to rise to between C$5 billion and C$5.15 billion, and said it plans to raise its annual dividend payout by 5 percent.