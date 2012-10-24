版本:
Rogers Communications adjusted profit rises on growth in wireless segment

Oct 24 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest mobile phone company, reported higher adjusted profit on growth at its wireless segment.

Rogers also owns television stations, magazines and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team.

Third-quarter adjusted net income rose to C$495 million, or 96 Canadian cents per share, from C$489 million, or 90 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 1.4 percent to C$3.18 billion.

