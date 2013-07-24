版本:
Canada's Rogers Communications adjusted profit rises 4 pct

July 24 Rogers Communications, Canada's largest wireless phone company and a major cable TV operator, reported a 4 percent rise in its quarterly adjusted net profit as wireless data revenue grew 18 percent.

The Toronto-based company said its adjusted net income rose to C$497 million, or 96 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter from C$478 million, or 91 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Rogers, which also owns television stations, magazines and the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, said operating revenue rose 3.4 percent to C$3.21 billion.
