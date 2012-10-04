COLUMN-How a place like Brazil can be a job creator for the U.S.

By David Rohde
VITORIA DE SANTO ANTAO, Brazil Oct 4 Last year,
Kraft built a gleaming new factory on the outskirts of this town
in northeastern Brazil. When I visited it last month, my heart
sank.
The state-of-the art, $80 million facility seemed to be yet
another example of the inevitable shift of jobs from a declining
America to emerging powers like Brazil, China and India.
When I looked closer, though, it was clear that the
globalized economy at work here is not a zero-sum game. There
are opportunities for Americans as well. We simply need to let
Europeans teach us how to seize them.
After decades of poverty, northeastern Brazil is one of the
fastest-growing regions in the country. The birthplace of former
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Pernambuco state is
attracting hefty domestic and foreign investment.
The Brazilian government is constructing the country's
largest new World Cup stadium here at a cost of $500 million,
replete with hotels, shopping malls, apartment buildings and a
university. State-run companies have hired 40,000 workers to
construct one of the country's largest refineries, port and
shipyard complexes at a cost of $13 billion.
In a former sugarcane field, Fiat is building a $1.7 billion
auto plant that will produce 200,000 cars a year in 2014.
Chinese, South Korean, Filipino and Russian companies are here
as well.
Last year, Kraft joined them. The Chicago-based conglomerate
is the world's second-largest food company. Over the years, it
has purchased Cadbury, Toblerone and other rivals, but some
analysts and investors - including Warren Buffett - have
criticized it for trying to grow too quickly.
Kraft's new factory here employs 700 Brazilians and churns
out tens of thousands of tons of Tang, chocolate wafers and Oreo
cookies for sale to northeastern Brazil's growing middle class.
If all goes as planned, expansions will triple the size of the
factory and its workforce to 2,200 over the next five years. For
now, this corner of Brazil is a winner in globalization.
Cities and towns across northeastern Brazil competed to be
the site of the new Kraft plant. Each offered larger and larger
concessions to the company. In the end, the town gave Kraft the
land for the factory for free, and the state gave the company a
90 percent tax break. Kraft, like other multinationals, is a big
winner in globalization as well.
A tour of the factory was filled with surprises and lessons.
Andre Imianoski, a young, friendly and professional Brazilian
engineer, told me this was Kraft's first LEED environmentally
certified facility in the world. There were solar panels from
Spain, high-speed packaging equipment from Italy and German-made
machinery that churned out tens of thousands of sweet-smelling,
chocolate-covered wafers.
Ninety percent of the machinery in the factory was made in
Europe, and there was little American-made equipment. European
companies, it seemed, had adjusted to the loss of manufacturing
by producing complex machinery for factories in emerging market
nations.
After the tour, I learned that by far the largest foreign
investors in Pernambuco were European companies, not American
ones. Between 2004 and 2011, Kraft, Alcoa, Pepsi and four other
American companies invested roughly $244 million in the state,
according to Brazilian officials. During the same period, Fiat,
Nestlé, Novartis and two dozen other European companies invested
over $4 billion.
Doing business in Brazil is extremely frustrating, costly and
time-consuming, according to Brazilian and American officials.
Success requires patient, long-term investment. While European
companies focused on the long term have flocked to the
northeast, American managers focused on short-term profits and
their companies' daily stock price have focused on the saturated
markets São Paolo and Rio de Janeiro. That is a lost opportunity
for the United States.
"They're missing out," says Usha E. Pitts, the senior
American diplomat in northeastern Brazil. "There is so much
potential here for American companies that are in it for the
long haul."
Kraft deserves credit for its move here, but another step it
is taking has been questioned by some analysts. Last year, its
management decided to divide the multinational behemoth into two
companies. A smaller entity called Kraft Foods Group will focus
on the saturated North American grocery market and have $19
billion in annual revenues. (Read: low profits and limited rise
in stock value.)
A new company called Mondelez - an invented name that
marketers hope will connote "delicious world" to global
consumers - will focus on emerging markets and have projected
revenue of $36 billion a year. (Read: high profits and enormous
growth in stock value.) Its star product is the Oreo, which is
now the world's top-selling cookie, generating $2.3 billion a
year in revenue.
Kraft officials say the split will allow them to better
manage the sprawling company and serve investors. I worry it is
a Wall Street-inspired maneuver to inflate stock values that
will cost American jobs. As part of the division, over 1,600
Kraft employees in the U.S. and Canada will lose their jobs.
"Perhaps, though, such serial deal making is sweetest for
Kraft's investment bankers," Wall Street Journal columnist
Spencer Jakab wrote in August.
Multinational corporations shifting their attention to
emerging market countries is inevitable. Kraft manufacturing
plants will never return to the United States. But that does not
mean there are no opportunities here for patient Americans.
European companies have shown the path. Exporting to the growing
middle classes of Brazil, China and India is one way for the
American economy to thrive again.