COLUMN - Why intervening in Mali was the right thing to do

By David Rohde
Jan 17 The question from a colleague - one whose
work I admire - could have come from anyone in the United
States.
"So the French," he asked, "now have their own Afghanistan?"
The answer is yes and no. Western military interventions
should be carried out only as a last resort. But Mali today is a
legitimate place to act.
Several thousand jihadists threaten to destabilize Mali,
Niger and Libya. Beyond the human rights abuses, their attacks
will discourage foreign investment, paralyze local economies and
produce vast numbers of refugees. Skeptics play down the threat,
but the instability these extremists create will spread over
time.
Wednesday's kidnapping in Algeria is already affecting oil
production in the region. Islamists can't be ignored and won't
disappear. They should be confronted or contained. The question
is how.
To ensure that Mali is not another Afghanistan, it is vital
that France and the international community have reliable allies
on the ground. They should mount diplomatic and economic efforts
- not just lethal force - against the jihadists as well.
Many commentators immediately dismissed France's
intervention. Some denounced it as "militarism." Others declared
it "neo-colonialism." The most common phrase was "quagmire."
In Washington, even some Obama administration officials
played down the threat that Mali represented, arguing that
Western troops may have made things worse. Isolationism is
politically easy but the wrong course. No American ground troops
should be deployed, but the Obama administration should assist
with logistics and intelligence support.
Lost in the so-far skeptical response to the intervention is
a clear truth on the ground. For now, public opinion in Mali and
across West Africa is hugely supportive of the French
intervention. Press reports indicate that the 1.8 million people
of Bamako, Mali's capital, were increasingly terrified that
Islamists would take the city.
But now that the French are coming, "People have started to
smoke cigarettes and wear long pants!" one taxi driver declared.
"They're playing soccer in the streets!"
From a military standpoint, the French have to act,
according to experts on the region. More than 8,000 French
citizens live in Mali, many of them in Bamako. And last week
militant groups were on the verge of seizing a militarily vital
airfield in the town of Sevare. Had the field been seized, it
would have been enormously difficult for troops from France or a
UN-mandated West African force to have moved into Mali.
Gregory Mann, a Columbia University history professor and an
expert on Mali, has written the best analysis I have found of
the intervention. The crisis needs "needs diplomatic
intervention every bit as urgently as it needed military
intervention," he argues.
"Mali's troubles come largely from beyond the country's
borders, as do most of the jihadi fighters," Mann told me in an
email message. "It will take a coalition of countries to
confront them, and building and maintaining such a coalition
should be the diplomats' first priority."
Fears of a quagmire are understandable. The problems that
have plagued Mali in recent years after decades of stability
sound familiar: government corruption, ethnic and separatist
tensions, drug trafficking, meddling neighbors and increasingly
weak national institutions, particularly the army.
A previous American effort to train the Malian army to fight
Islamists failed spectacularly. And the French intervention is
likely to spark retaliatory attacks like the seizure of dozens
of foreign hostages in Algeria on Wednesday. Post-Iraq and
Afghanistan, skepticism about any Western military intervention
is healthy. And France's record of intervention - from Algeria
to Vietnam - is poor. But Malians are calling for help, and a UN
effort to counter the militanys has stalled.
The Islamist fighters have taken control of northern Mali
with surprising speed, are well organized, heavily armed and in
control of a desert area the size of France. Their fighters
include members of al Qaeda in the Islamic Magreb, a North
Africa-based group allied with al Qaeda. In the future, they
could easily use Mali as a base to carry out attacks in France
and Europe.
Until now, the group has not said it intends to carry out
attacks in the United States, but members of the groups are
believed to have been involved in the murder of the American
ambassador to Libya, Chris Stevens, and three other Americans.
They have also amassed an estimated $100 million by kidnapping
Westerners and demanding enormous ransoms.
Robert Fowler, a Canadian diplomat who was kidnapped by the
group in 2009, said his captors told him their goal was to
create an Islamic emirate that spanned Africa. Their goal was to
spread chaos from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
"They would tell me repeatedly that their objective was to
extend the chaos of Somalia across the Sahel to the Atlantic
coast," Fowler said in a telephone interview Wednesday. "They
believed that in that chaos their jihad would thrive."
My perspective is not neutral. Four years ago two Afghan
colleagues and I were kidnapped by the Taliban and held captive
for seven months in Pakistan. I saw their brutality, ignorance
and determination first-hand.
I believe economic growth is the best way to counter
militancy, not massive Western military invasions. To me, a
threat exists from militancy, it is not manufactured. Yet we
declare that there is no threat or grow impatient when it is not
quickly solved.
France faces months of casualties and conflict, but that
should be expected. Quick solutions are illusory. So are claims
that we can ignore violent militants. Countering militancy
involves a combination of limited military force, expansive
diplomacy and patience. We rarely show those qualities. I hope
the French do.