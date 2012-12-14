COLUMN - In Turkey, Erdogan disrespects dissent

By David Rohde
NEW YORK Dec 14 Instead of leading the
post-Arab Spring Middle East, Turkish Prime Minister Recep
Tayyip Erdogan is setting a sad new standard for gratuitous
intolerance. Three weeks ago, Turkey's dominant political figure
took time out of his busy schedule to threaten the makers of
Turkey's most popular soap opera.
The program - "Magnificent Century" - is a titillating
weekly series that exaggerates the romance, intrigue and sex
life of Suleiman the Magnificent, a revered 16th century Ottoman
leader. Hugely popular in Turkey and the Middle East, the show
is broadcast in 43 countries and watched by 200 million people.
This spring, I interviewed the directors and actors who
create "Magnificent Century," toured their lavish set and lauded
the program and other Turkish soap operas for creating new
roles, new heroes and new cultural norms in a rapidly changing
region. Erdogan views the program as seditious.
"I'm condemning both the director of that series as well as
the owner of the television station," Erdogan said in a bizarre
speech at the opening of an airport in western Turkey last
month. "We have already alerted authorities about this and we
are still waiting for a judicial action."
Erdogan's liberal political critics erupted at the comment
and accused him of authoritarianism. "The prime minister must be
jealous of the series' popularity," said Muharrem Ince, the
deputy chairman of the main opposition Republican People's
Party. "Erdogan wants to be the only sultan."
Last week, Erdogan criticized the series again and called
for its creators to be "taught a lesson." And reports emerged
that Erdogan's party is laying the groundwork for a sweeping new
law that would ban "Magnificent Century" and any other works
that "humiliate" Turkish historical figures.
"The new law aims to forbid humiliation of historical
figures or perversion of real facts," he told the Turkish daily
Hurriyet.
Culture wars, of course, are fought in every country. And
the portrayal of revered historical figures, from Abraham
Lincoln to Suleiman the Magnificent, can spark angry debate. But
what is so troubling about Erdogan's behavior is the heedless
example it sets at a vital time in the region.
As Egyptians vote on a divisive constitution and Syria
approaches a bloody denouement, there needs to be more tolerance
for dissent, debate and expression in the Middle East, not less.
Turkey is heading in the wrong direction. More than 10,000
members of Turkey's Kurdish minority - who account for 18
percent of the country's population - languish in the country's
jails on various terrorism charges. And Turkey now has more
journalists in jail - 49 - than any other nation, according to
the Committee to Protect Journalists. That is more than Iran,
which has jailed 45, or China, which has imprisoned 32.
With a long history of military rule, Turkey is a relatively
new democracy. And an insurgency mounted by separatist Kurds has
claimed 40,000 lives since 1984. Other nations transitioning to
democracy and facing insurgencies have struggled with dissent,
with leaders seeing it as disloyal rather than legitimate.
Some, such as Brazil, Ghana and Mongolia, have welcomed
bracing debate. But others, particularly countries with no
history of strong opposition parties, struggle to accept it.
Tom Carothers, an expert in transitions to democracy at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that in the end
it often comes down to the disposition of individual leaders.
"Putin can't stand dissent," Carothers pointed out, referring to
the Russian autocrat. "Yeltsin could."
While Erdogan's actions rankle Turks, the stakes are far
higher in Egypt, where Erdogan has sway and vital precedents are
being set. During trips in the region, Erdogan himself has
called Turkey an example for post-Arab Spring Egypt, Libya and
Tunisia.
So far, in terms of the news media, Egyptian President
Muhammad Mursi is proving more tolerant of dissent in some ways
that Erdogan. While I condemn Mursi's rushed constitutional
referendum, I applaud him for allowing general press freedom in
Egypt. Since the dispute over the country's constitution began,
Mursi's opponents have passionately criticized him in the
Egyptian media. Egypt, though, is by no means out of the woods
in terms of embracing dissent. On the streets, Mursi's
supporters have savagely beaten his opponents.
"In Egypt, the rules of political discourse and contestation
are unclear and contested," Nathan Brown, a professor at George
Washington University and expert on Egypt, said in an email
today. "Where shrill speech ends and seditious speech begins is
being worked out in practice - and in very harsh practice."
Two things are troubling about the tone and tactics employed
by Erdogan. First, they are unnecessary. He remains genuinely
popular in Turkey and is likely to be elected the country's
president when his second - and he says final - term as prime
minister ends in 2015. Second, he is unnecessarily sowing
divisiveness and sparking debate over a social issue instead of
keeping his promise to resolve the country's Kurdish insurgency.
In June he sparked a furor when he called abortion "murder"
and elective caesarean sections "unnatural." Abortion has been
legal in Turkey since 1983, but only 10 percent of pregnancies
in the country were terminated through abortion, a far lower
rate than the 30 percent in Europe.
Last month he called for the re-imposition of the death
penalty, a ban for which there has been general agreement since
his own government banned executions in 2004. The comment also
sparked tension with jailed Kurds, who could potentially face
the death penalty.
All the while, the Obama administration continues to support
Erdogan. His actions now make him the wrong model for the
region, not the right one, and the White House should recognize
it.
"I was in Washington last week and no one gives a damn about
whether or not the quality of Turkish democracy has declined,"
Soli Ozel, a professor of international affairs at Kadir Has
University in Istanbul, said in a telephone interview. "So long
as it does not hurt essential American interests - and I don't
think it will - nobody is going to talk about it."
Ozel also warned that Erdogan, for once, may be
miscalculating politically.
His abortion statements alienated Turkish women, including
some who are members of his political base. He is inflaming
rather than resolving the Kurdish insurgency, arguably the
largest single issue in Turkish politics. And he is attacking
"Magnificent Century," which, like it or not, is the country's
most popular television program.
Banning television shows, of course, should not matter as
much as failing to ease insurgencies. But I hope Erdogan pays a
real political price for his intolerance.