COLUMN - Tech, prosperity and peace on West Bank

By David Rohde
RAMALLAH, West Bank May 31 At first glance, it
is a tech utopian's dream. For the last two years several dozen
Israeli and Palestinian high-tech entrepreneurs have been
quietly meeting at a Dead Sea resort that Palestinians can visit
without receiving permits from the Israeli military.
Funded by the American high-tech giant Cisco Systems, the
meetings feature little talk of settlements or suicide bombings.
Instead, Palestinians are coached on the latest trends in
software development processes, best practices and branding.
"From my own perspective, it was a very successful
training," said Saeed Zeidan, chief executive officer of a small
Palestinian startup. "We managed to improve our services."
The training sessions are an example of privately funded
economic initiatives that President Barack Obama and Secretary
of State John Kerry have praised in recent trips here.
In his March visit , Obama lauded Cisco's efforts. In a
landmark speech in Washington last week, where he tried to
redefine the "war on terror," Obama said it was vital for the
United States to help countries in the region "modernize
economies, upgrade education and encourage entrepreneurship."
Three days later, Kerry unveiled a plan to create $4 billion
in private-sector investment in the West Bank and Gaza, the
largest economic initiative in the Palestinian territories since
the 1993 Oslo accords. He called it a "new model" for economic
development in the region.
"We need to partner with the private sector," Kerry said,
"because it is clear that most governments don't have the money.
And in certain places the private sector actually has a greater
ability to move things faster than government does."
Cisco's efforts began five years ago. Encouraged by U.S. and
Palestinian officials, the company's CEO, John Chambers, visited
Ramallah in 2008. Since then, Cisco has invested $15 million in
Palestinian tech startups and training programs.
"It opened the door for Palestinian software companies to do
business with international corporations," said Gai Hetzroni, an
Israeli Cisco executive who manages the program.
Dozens of other Israel-based companies have followed Cisco's
example and hired Palestinian firms for outsourcing work.
Palestinian firms now also work for Hewlett-Packard,
Alcatel-Lucent and other American and European tech giants.
Today, 250 Palestinian information and technology companies
produce 6.1 percent of Palestinian economic activity, the
Israeli newspaper Haaretz recently reported. PalTel, a large
Palestinian telecommunications company, skews the figures, but
the tech sector is now larger than the historically dominant
agricultural sector.
Ali Taha, another Palestinian participant in the program,
said receiving Cisco training helped to boost Palestinian firms'
reputation in the tech world - as it has for his own company,
Art Technologies. Taha said one potential overseas customer was
shocked to hear that such business existed on the West Bank.
"When someone told them there is a company that can do this,
they said, 'Is there Internet in Palestine?' " Taha recalled,
laughing. "They could not believe we could do it."
In his speech Sunday, Kerry said, "Foreign direct investment
- private investment, leveraged investment, visionary investment
- has the ability to be able to change the world." Success in
Palestinian territories, he argued, could serve as an example
for countries across the region.
Researchers working with Quarter representative Tony Blair
and international business leaders have identified "stunning"
opportunities for private investment in tourism, light
manufacturing and construction, Kerry said. Home building alone,
he estimated, could mean jobs for 100,000 Palestinians.
"These experts," Kerry said, "believe that we can increase
the Palestinian GDP [gross domestic product] by as much as 50
percent over three years Their most optimistic estimates
foresee enough new jobs to cut unemployment by nearly two-thirds
- to 8 percent, down from 21 percent today - and to increase the
median annual wage along with it, by as much as 40 percent."
This week, however, Kerry's optimism ran into the realities
of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Palestinians'
reactions to his proposal were generally positive, but the
history of failed past initiatives loomed large.
Many Palestinians - including participants in Cisco's
program - cautioned that economic investment was not a
substitute for the creation of a Palestinian state. They have
been complaining for years that Israeli restrictions on the
movement of people and goods in the West Bank strangle the local
economy.
Taha, the Palestinian entrepreneur, recalled that foreign
economic investment had poured into the West Bank after the 1993
Oslo accords. But Western high-tech companies closed these
offices a decade later when Israeli forces carried out an
incursion into the West Bank after Palestinian suicide bombings.
"Investment and economy cannot survive together with
unstable political situations," Taha said. "Economic investments
are a waste of money and effort if they are not executed in
parallel with a politically permanent solution."
Kerry's economic proposals are positive. Corporations that
now have record profits and unprecedented global reach are being
asked to make a contribution. They can and should do so. To
Kerry's credit, he has repeatedly stated that his economic
initiative is no substitute for a political settlement.
His effort is laudable. But he faces a long road ahead.
Palestinians remain eager to unilaterally seek official
recognition at the United Nations, Israelis, meanwhile, are
increasingly focused on their own domestic issues, not peace
with the Palestinians.
Economic proposals involving private companies involve
little political risk. Reaching a peace settlement, however,
means Israeli, Palestinian and American officials must take
enormous risks. Peace is not possible in the Middle East on the
political cheap.