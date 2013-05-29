Roku says raises $60 mln in latest funding round

May 29 U.S. television start-up Roku said on
Wednesday it has raised $60 million in new funding from some of
the largest media companies including Hearst Corporation, News
Corp and British Sky Broadcasting as well as
institutional investor Fidelity.
The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the new
investment will help Roku expand its streaming services.
Fidelity, which led the latest round of funding, and Hearst
are both new investors. Roku said it has now raised $140 million
to date.
Roku competes with Apple Inc's Apple TV and is
working with U.S. cable operators such as Time Warner Cable Inc
to let users stream their cable TV through the box.
The company, which was founded in 2008 to stream Netflix
videos, has sold more than 5 million boxes in the
United States allowing customers to watch video over the
Internet on their TVs and access streaming services such as
Pandora, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Go.