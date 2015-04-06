Roku introduces new search functions, voice activated remote

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 6 Video streaming-device maker Roku Inc launched new search functions on Monday including a "feed" that updates people on movie availability and pricing.
Additionally, the company, whose backers include Hearst and Twenty-First Century Fox, introduced upgraded versions of its Roku 3 and Roku 2 streaming players. The updated Roku 3 comes with a voice-activated remote control.
The new search capability returns results for movies, TV shows, actors and directors, as well as availably and pricing on different platforms such as Netflix or Amazon.
Roku streams up to 250,000 movies and TV episodes. (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.