Rolls-Royce wins new $442 mln contracts for U.S. fighter jet

METALS-Copper turns negative on bleak China, supply outlook
SYDNEY, May 10 London copper turned negative in late Asia trading on Wednesday amid ongoing concerns over rising supply and disappointing Chinese import data.
LONDON Feb 9 British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it won new contracts worth $442 million to produce the lift fan used in a U.S. fighter jet, the F-35 B-model.
Rolls-Royce said on Monday it agreed the contracts with Pratt & Witney, which builds the engine for the jet, in a deal which complied with a plan to reduce the cost of building the aircraft.
Pratt & Witney is a unit of United Technologies Corp .
The U.S. government plans to spend nearly $400 billion to develop and build 2,457 of the radar-evading warplanes over the next two decades.
Rolls-Royce said the new contracts covered initial production of 17 lift systems for the F-35B, plus support after they had been built. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)
TAIPEI, May 10 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major Apple Inc supplier, will begin construction on a a U.S. plant in the second half of this year, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* Elbit systems awarded an approximately $40 million contract to provide advanced c4isr modernization program to the Brazilian marine corps