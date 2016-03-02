UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce gives board seat to largest shareholder ValueAct

* Appoints partner from largest shareholder ValueAct Capital
* Profits set to halve in 2016, after tough trading in oil
and gas
* Shares have fallen 44 percent since peak in Jan 2014
(Adds chairman comments, background)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON, March 2 Rolls-Royce has appointed
a partner from its largest shareholder ValueAct Capital to its
board after the U.S. activist investor built up a stake in the
British engineer following a string of profit warnings last
year.
Rolls-Royce Chairman Ian Davis said the appointment of
Bradley Singer to the board would not change the group's
strategy but would rather bring experience from an executive who
has worked with public companies going through periods of
change.
"This appointment will not trigger a particular strategic
review," Davis told reporters. "There are no changes to our plan
to maintain the broad structure of the company."
ValueAct's Singer joins Britain's flagship engineering
company at a time of turmoil.
Profits at the world's second-largest maker of aircraft
engines are set to halve this year after dropping 16 percent in
2015 on tough trading in its civil aerospace unit and as its
marine engine business suffered from declining demand from oil
and gas customers.
Shares in the company have fallen by 44 percent since its
peak in January 2014, and were 0.8 percent higher at 689 pence
by 0830 GMT.
Media reports have suggested ValueAct could pressure the
company to sell its marine engine unit but Warren East, who
became CEO of Rolls in July last year in a bid to steady the
group, has told Reuters that the investor backs his plans.
"I have been deeply impressed with the senior leadership
team and Directors of Rolls-Royce and their commitment to
improving their operations to match the company's world-class
product portfolio and engineering capabilities," Singer said in
a statement.
TROUBLED TIMES
Founded in 1884, Rolls-Royce the aero-engine maker was
separated from the luxury car brand of the same name in the
1970s when it was under state ownership before establishing
itself as one of Britain's most prominent engineering companies.
It increased profit every year in the decade to 2013 but has
since repeatedly unnerved investors by slashing forecasts.
East, previously one of Britain's most successful technology
executives who ran ARM Holdings, has set out plans to
cut costs and simplify the group. It halved its final dividend
to shore up its finances in February, the first cut for 24
years.
Singer is a partner and chief operating officer of
ValueAct, which first bought a 5 percent stake in Rolls in July
before adding to it in November to own 10.8 percent of Rolls.
ValueAct, which played a key role in shaking up Microsoft
Corp's management, tends to make long-term investments.
Singer will join the board with immediate effect and become a
member of its Science and Technology Committee.
Davis said the majority of investors had been happy to leave
the decision to the company, and that several in the U.S.
indicated a positive attitude towards an activist shareholder
joining the board.
He also added that Singer would stay on the Rolls-Royce
board for as long as ValueAct remained a significant shareholder
of the company.
"ValueAct has a record of being a long-term investor ... so
we would expect Brad to be on the board for many years."
(Editing by Kate Holton and Susan Thomas)