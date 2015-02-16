Rolls-Royce says no contact from Brazil authorities over allegations

LONDON Feb 16 Rolls-Royce has not been
approached by authorities in Brazil regarding bribery
allegations made in news reports, the British company said on
Monday.
Rolls-Royce, a supplier of gas turbines for oil platforms,
was named by a former executive of Brazil's state oil company
Petrobras as having paid bribes there, according to
Monday's Financial Times newspaper, which cited court documents.
"We have not received details of the allegations made in
recent press reports, nor have we been approached by the
authorities in Brazil," a spokesman for Rolls-Royce said in an
emailed statement.
"We have always been clear that we will not tolerate
improper business conduct of any sort and will take all
necessary action to ensure compliance, including cooperating
with authorities in any country."
