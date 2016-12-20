版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 21日 星期三

Rolls-Royce wins $408 million Pentagon contract -statement

WASHINGTON Dec 20 Rolls-Royce Corp of Indianapolis, Indiana, a unit of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC , has been awarded a $408 million modification to a contract to provide maintenance support for V-22 AE1107C engines for the U.S. Marine Corps and Air Force, the Pentagon said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Andrew Hay)

