Rolls-Royce selected by Norwegian for nine Dreamliner engines

Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
LONDON Oct 9 British engineering company Rolls-Royce said airline Norwegian had selected its engines to power nine Boeing Dreamliner aircraft and signed up for a long-term maintenance and servicing contract worth $440 million.
Rolls-Royce said in a statement on Thursday that Norwegian would use its Trent 1000 engines for nine additional leased 787-9 or Dreamliner aircraft, boosting the engine-maker's order book by $134 million.
Norwegian's fleet expansion brings the total number of its Trent 1000-powered Dreamliners to 17. The new aircraft would be powered by the Trent 1000-TEN, the latest version of the Trent 1000 with improved fuel economics over its lifetime.
"We have been very pleased with the Trent 1000 in-service performance and we look forward in particular to operating the Trent 1000-TEN engine which will set new standards on the aircraft," Tore Jenssen, Norwegian's chief operating officer, said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
* Maya Gold & Silver presents its strategic development plan and reports new surface drilling campaign has commenced at Zgounder silver mine
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers