UK court to approve Rolls-Royce settlement with fraud office

LONDON Jan 17 A UK court said it would approve
a proposed agreement between Britain's Serious Fraud Office and
Rolls-Royce which will allow the British aero-engine
company to pay to settle a bribery probe.
The court said on Tuesday that it planned to approve the
deal, known as a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) which was
announced on Monday, in a written judgement at 1600 GMT.
Rolls-Royce's agreement to pay around 671 million pounds
($827 million) to British, U.S. and Brazilian authorities, helps
to remove a cloud which has hung over the company since 2013,
although the penalties involved were bigger than analysts had
expected.
($1 = 0.8116 pounds)
