WASHINGTON Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc has agreed to pay the United States a $170 million criminal penalty as part of a global settlement to resolve bribery investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Justice Department's statement comes after the $813 million (671 million pounds) settlement was announced earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)