UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce to pay more than $800 mln to settle bribery charges -U.S.

By Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed
to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of
bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more
than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and UK Serious Fraud
Office said in statements on Tuesday.
The company admitted to paying officials at state-run energy
companies in Kazakhstan, Thailand, Brazil, Azerbaijan, Angola
and Iraq more than $35 million in order to win contracts, the
Justice Department said.
In a statement, the company's chief executive officer,
Warren East, apologized "unreservedly" for the bribery schemes.
The company had since overhauled its compliance rules and cut
back on using intermediaries, the statement said.
Among the bribes, Rolls-Royce paid a Brazilian official $1.6
million through a middleman to win numerous oil equipment
contracts from Petrobras, U.S. authorities said.
The case was the third resolution related to Petrobras in
the United States following a nearly three-year investigation in
Brazil dubbed "Operation Car Wash" into corruption at the oil
company, which has led to dozens of arrests and political
upheaval in the country.
Petrobras did not return a request for comment.
In Iraq, Rolls-Royce middlemen bribed Iraqi officials after
they had expressed concerns about turbines the company had sold.
The Rolls-Royce bagman paid the bribe to "persuade the officials
to accept the turbines" and prevent the officials from
"blacklisting" Rolls-Royce from future business in Iraq, U.S.
authorities said.
The settlement included agreements with U.S., UK and
Brazilian authorities whom the company agreed to pay $170
million, 497 million British pounds ($616 million) and $25.6
million respectively, the Justice Department said.
In setting the penalty, the Justice Department said it
weighed the fact that Rolls-Royce did not come forward with the
misconduct until media reports of the allegations began to
surface. But U.S. authorities also showed Rolls-Royce leniency
for later cooperating with authorities and fixing problems at
the company.
