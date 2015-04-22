UPDATE 2-Rolls-Royce appoints acclaimed technology executive as CEO

* Warren East to replace John Rishton in July
* East led ARM to dominance in mobile phone chips
* Shares in Rolls-Royce climb to eight-month high
LONDON, April 22 Aircraft engine maker
Rolls-Royce has turned to one of Britain's most
successful technology executives, Warren East, to restore its
fortunes after a year marred by falling profit, job cuts and
cancelled orders.
The British company's surprise announcement on Wednesday said
that John Rishton would retire in July after four years at the
helm and will be succeeded by the former head of ARM Holdings
, Britain's biggest listed technology company.
East, who has been a non-executive director of Rolls-Royce
since January last year, was chief executive of ARM between 2001
and 2013, overseeing its expansion as a leading developer of
microchips for the likes of Apple and Samsung
.
Shares in Rolls-Royce rose to an eight-month high in early
trading, with JP Morgan upgrading the stock to "hold"
from "underweight".
Analysts at the bank said that East, 53, would bring renewed
vigour to the development of civil aviation engines and to the
challenges posed by shrinking western defence budgets and a
lower oil price that has squeezed customers in the oil gas and
marine sectors.
East, who plays the organ at his local church and favours
sober suits rather than the polo-shirted look adopted by many
U.S. technology executives, said that the opportunity was one he
could not refuse.
Rolls-Royce Chairman Ian Davis, meanwhile, spoke of East's
"stellar record" at ARM since taking over after the dot-com
bubble burst in 2001. A pound invested in the company's stock a
couple of years later would have been worth 18 pounds ($27) by
the time he left.
East's engineering background with ARM is also seen as a key
attribute as Rolls-Royce looks to develop quieter and more
efficient engines for aircraft made by Boeing and Airbus
, Edison Research analyst Roger Johnston said.
TOP GAINER
Rolls-Royce shares, which have fallen 19 percent since the
start of 2014, were the top gainer on the blue-chip FTSE 100
index at 1204 GMT, up 3 percent at 10.36 pounds.
Rishton, 57, steps down after a difficult period for the
131-year-old company. A decade of strong profit and revenue
growth came to an end last year, followed by a warning in
February that profit would fall by as much as 13 percent this
year.
Chairman Davis acknowledged there had been shareholder
disquiet around the time of the profit warnings, but Rishton's
decision to stand down was entirely his own.
Rishton said that after 14 years of being a CEO and CFO he
was "leaving for a change of lifestyle".
East will also take over in the midst of a restructuring
programme, with 2,600 jobs being cut from a global total of
about 55,000, as the group attempts to compete with bigger and
more profitable U.S. rival General Electric.
He will be helped, however, by last week's momentum-boosting
order to supply engines for 50 Airbus A380 planes for Emirates
airline. The $9.2 billion deal is the biggest in the
British company's history.
East declined to give details about his strategy before he
starts in the role, but he said that "the transformations
absolutely need to continue and be driven through to
conclusion".
He will receive a base salary of 925,000 pounds ($1.4
million) a year, plus a pension and performance-related bonus,
the company said, adding that the benefits are in line with or
below those offered to Rishton.
