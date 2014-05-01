Rolls-Royce repeats guidance for flat profits in 2014

LONDON May 1 Britain's Rolls-Royce said
it was on track to report flat revenue and profit in 2014, in
line with an earlier forecast, and said that a one-off charge in
its marine unit meant that its performance would be weighted to
the second half.
The guidance for flat profit and revenues excluded the
impact of adverse currency movements, it said, which it
estimated at 40 million pounds ($67.54 million) on profit and
300 million pounds on revenue at current rates.
Rolls-Royce, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft
engines behind U.S. group General Electric, said it would
take a 30 million pound charge in its marine business to rectify
a quality issue, resulting in a 10 percent reduction in profit
in that business.
"The group's financial performance in 2014 is expected to be
weighted to the second half of the year, with around two thirds
of the full year 2014 profit being generated in the second
half," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds)
