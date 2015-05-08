UPDATE 1-Rolls-Royce warns of currency impact on reported revenues this year

* Says currency translation could hit sales by 350 mln
pounds
* Says progressing with head count reduction
* Sees profits weighted to second half of year
May 8 UK engineering group Rolls-Royce
warned on Friday that shifts in currency exchange rates could
hit reported revenues this year but possibly not profits,
maintaining its current forecast.
The world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines after
General Electric, said profits would be more weighted
towards the second half of the year and that currency effects
could wipe 350 million pounds ($540 million) from its revenue
this year.
It said its current forecast for the year excluded the
effects of currency translation, citing the strong U.S. dollar
but a weak euro and Norwegian crown as currencies that impact
its results although the overall effect on reported profits
would be neutral.
"If rates remain at the average levels seen so far in 2015,
these movements would be broadly offsetting for earnings," the
company said in a statement. "However, for revenue we would
expect a roughly 350 million-pound reduction from translation."
Rolls-Royce shares were up 1.2 percent at 1029 pence by 0727
GMT, valuing the company at 18.9 billion pounds.
Following a troubled year of profit downgrades, job cuts and
cancelled orders, Rolls-Royce announced in April that Chief
Executive John Rishton was stepping down, to be replaced from
July by Warren East, the former chief executive of chip designer
ARM.
The company's most recent forecast for 2015 was given in
February, when it predicted it would make a pretax profit this
year of between 1.4 billion and 1.55 billion pounds.
That equates to a profit decline of as much as 13 percent
this year compared with 2014, a fall which it blamed on a low
oil price creating uncertainty and leading to delayed orders.
However, Rolls-Royce was last month buoyed by a $9.2 billion
deal to supply engines for 50 A380 aircraft to Dubai's Emirates
airline, the biggest deal in a history which dates
back to 1884.
The company, which also makes military jet engines,
propulsion systems for ships and power systems used by oil and
gas firms, said 1,300 people had left so far under a plan that
foresees 2,600 job cuts.
A plan to boost profitability in its aero-engines business,
which in 2014 accounted for almost half its revenues, is already
underway to enable it to better compete with General Electric.
($1 = 0.6477 pounds)
