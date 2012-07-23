版本:
Rolls-Royce to replace parts in some Boeing 787 Dreamliners

LONDON, July 23 British aerospace firm Rolls-Royce said it was replacing a component on a number of its Trent 1000 engines which power Boeing's new 787 Dreamliner aeroplane.

"We have identified that a component on Trent 1000 engines fitted to Boeing 787 Dreamliners has a reduced service life. As a proactive measure, this component is being replaced in a number of engines," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman was responding to questions about reports that Japanese customer All Nippon Airways had carried out repairs on some of its 787 Dreamliners due to a defect with the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines.

