Rolls-Royce on track for further profit growth in 2013

UPDATE 2-Toshiba seeks new loan, offers memory chip unit stake as collateral -sources
* Offers shares in group cos as collateral for existing loans
LONDON May 2 Britain's Rolls-Royce said it was on track to report good growth in underlying profit in 2013, after a strong first quarter from its civil aerospace unit.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, on Thursday said it also expects to deliver modest growth in annual underlying revenues with cash flow around breakeven.
The company said Tony Wood, currently the president of Rolls' marine unit, would take over as president of its aerospace business on May 13, replacing Mark King who has decided to resign from the company at the end of June.
PRETORIA, April 4 South Africa's new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Tuesday he would focus on accelerating reforms to corporate governance at the country's ailing state-owned companies following a downgrade to "junk" by S&P.
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. announces agreement to acquire a modern capesize vessel