Rolls-Royce lifts defence aerospace profit forecast, trading in line

LONDON Nov 8 Rolls-Royce lifted its
profit guidance for its defence aerospace unit and forecasted
profits in its marine unit to be broadly flat this year, adding
that its current trading was in line with expectations.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
U.S. group General Electric, said on Friday that it
continued to expect modest growth in full year underlying
revenue and good growth in underlying profit.
It said that guidance for its business segments was
unchanged except in defence aerospace, where it changed its
guidance for underlying profit from broadly flat to modest
growth, and in marine, where it lowered its profit guidance from
modest growth to broadly flat.