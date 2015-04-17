Rolls-Royce wins $9.2 bln engine order from Emirates for A380s

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
LONDON, April 17 Rolls-Royce said it had won a $9.2 billion order to supply engines for 50 A380 aircraft for Dubai's Emirates airline, providing a boost for the British company after a torrid year of profit warnings.
It is the first time the Gulf carrier has ordered Rolls-Royce engines for its superjumbo fleet, the rest of which is powered by Engine Alliance, a joint venture of General Electric and Pratt & Whitney.
The deal was confirmation that of what sources had told Reuters on Thursday.
The contract includes a long-term "Totalcare" package, which means Rolls-Royce will also provide service and maintenance to Emirates for the Trent 900 engines. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.