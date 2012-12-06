Rolls-Royce in talks with SFO over bribery concerns

LONDON Dec 6 Rolls-Royce on Thursday
said it had passed information to Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) relating to concerns about bribery and corruption
involving its intermediaries in overseas markets.
Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines
behind U.S. group General Electric, said this followed a
request for information from the SFO about allegations of
malpractice in Indonesia and China.
The company said its investigations had identified matters
of concern in these, and in other overseas markets.
Rolls said the consequence of these disclosures would be
decided by the regulatory authorities and that it was too early
to predict the outcomes. Certain individuals could be
prosecuted, said the company, adding that it would fully
cooperate with the probe.