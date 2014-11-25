BRIEF-Rolls-Royce gets $287 mln contract from U.S. Marine Corps

Nov 25 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc

* U.S. Marine Corps awards V-22 services contract

* Contract, through company's innovative missioncare model, is valued at up to $287 million

* Is sole engine provider for v-22 aircraft and has delivered 750 AE 1107C engines to program.

* Rolls-Royce has invested $90 million in capability and reliability improvements for AE 1107C engine

* Contract will cover all V-22 aircraft across marine and air force fleets