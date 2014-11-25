BRIEF-Rolls-Royce gets $287 mln contract from U.S. Marine Corps

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
Nov 25 Rolls-royce Holdings Plc
* U.S. Marine Corps awards V-22 services contract
* Contract, through company's innovative missioncare model, is valued at up to $287 million
* Is sole engine provider for v-22 aircraft and has delivered 750 AE 1107C engines to program.
* Rolls-Royce has invested $90 million in capability and reliability improvements for AE 1107C engine
* Contract will cover all V-22 aircraft across marine and air force fleets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.