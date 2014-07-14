版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 14日 星期一 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Rolls Royce welcomes Air Lease's selection of 25 A330neo aircrafts

July 14 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* Royce Holdings - re contract

* Rolls-Royce welcomes Air Lease Corporation selection of 25 A330neo aircraft powered by Trent 7000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐