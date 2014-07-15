BRIEF-Rolls Royce says signs TotalCare deal with United Airlines

BRIEF-Ocwen financial issued statement in response to legal action filed by Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
July 15 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
* Rolls-Royce signs TotalCare deal with United Airlines
* Signed a contract with United Airlines to extend TotalCare service support for lifetime of rb211-535 engines operated by United on Boeing 757 aircraft
* Avnet Inc -co, xilinx mutually renew primary global channel relationship, deal to widen distribution of Xilinx's all programmable products
* Invictus MD announces $40,000,000 bought deal private placement of convertible debentures and notice of intention to exercise option on acreage pharms