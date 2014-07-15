版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 17:12 BJT

BRIEF-Rolls Royce says signs TotalCare deal with United Airlines

July 15 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

* Rolls-Royce signs TotalCare deal with United Airlines

* Signed a contract with United Airlines to extend TotalCare service support for lifetime of rb211-535 engines operated by United on Boeing 757 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
