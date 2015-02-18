Luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to develop a sports utility vehicle

FRANKFURT Feb 18 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will
develop a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in a major
diversification for the 111-year-old British brand known for its
luxury limousines, entering a segment where rivals have already
pushed ahead.
Luxury off-roaders are becoming a new battleground for
premium carmakers, with rival marques Bentley and Jaguar already
announcing plans for their own SUV's.
Rolls-Royce, which is owned by Germany's BMW, did
not specify a launch date for the new car, but said it had
decided to make a luxury off-roader after consulting with its
clients.
The iconic British carmaker sold 4,063 cars last year. Its
main rival Bentley, which is owned by Volkswagen,
said it had received about 4,000 advanced orders for its SUV
which is due to hit showrooms in 2016.
Rolls-Royce has gradually expanded its model range to move
beyond limousines like its Phantom model which has been on the
market since 2003. The smaller Ghost II entered showrooms in
late 2014, and the Wraith Coupe has been on sale since 2013.
Last month, British car maker Jaguar, known for
its sporty saloons, said it too will launch an off-roader in
2016.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger, writing by Edward Taylor;
editing by Susan Thomas)