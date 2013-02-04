版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 4日 星期一 22:14 BJT

BRIEF-Rolls-Royce wins $1.1 bln order from Air Lease Corp

LONDON Feb 4 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Wins $1.1BN Trent XWB order from Air Lease Corp

