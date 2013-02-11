版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 11日 星期一 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Rolls Royce awarded $97 mln US air force contract

LONDON Feb 11 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Awarded $97.3 million US Air Force services contract

