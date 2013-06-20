BRIEF-Rolls Royce wins order worth $880 mln from United Airlines

BRIEF-Firan technology group reports qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
LONDON, June 20 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : * Won order worth $880M from United Airlines for Trent XWB engines to power 10
Airbus A350 XWB-1000 aircraft * Source text for Eikon:
* Firan Technology Group ("FTG") announces first quarter 2017 results
* Commercial Vehicle Group announces the successful refinancing of its senior notes
* Caesars Entertainment Corp- CEO Mark Frissora's 2016 total compensation $9.5 million versus $12.8 million in 2015 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p9PSq3) Further company coverage: