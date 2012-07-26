UPDATE 1-Rolls-Royce profit up on fuel-efficient jet demand

* H1 pretax profit 637 mln stg vs consensus of 615 mln stg

LONDON, July 26 British aero enginemaker Rolls-Royce posted a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by airlines' need to renew ageing fleets with more fuel-efficient planes.

Rolls, the world's second-largest maker of aircraft engines behind U.S. group General Electric, on Thursday reported an underlying pretax profit of 637 million pounds for the six months to the end of June on revenues 5 percent higher at 5.8 billion pounds.

The company, which makes engines for planemakers Airbus and Boeing, raised the interim dividend by 10 percent to 7.6 pence per share and said it expected to deliver further growth in 2012.

"For the full year, we continue to expect good growth in underlying profit with cash flow around breakeven, excluding the positive impact of the Tognum acquisition and the sale of our equity stake in IAE," chief executive John Rishton said.

Rolls was expected to post an average pretax profit of 615 million pounds for the first six months of 2012, according to a Thomson Reuters analyst poll, which predicts it will deliver 1.43 billion pounds of profit in the full-year.

The company said its order book rose 4 percent to 60.1 billion pounds during the period.

Rolls, which has more than 5,000 engines worth some 50 billion pounds on order, said revenues at its main civil aerospace unit rose 17 percent in the last six months.

Global airlines will buy $3.5 trillion of aircraft over the next 20 years to meet demand for travel to and from emerging markets - especially in Asia - and renew ageing fleets in the West, according to the world's big two planemakers. Airlines are investing in new lightweight planes to lower fuel costs, which are soaring.

Shares in Rolls-Royce, which have risen 14 percent in 2012, closed at 829.50 pence on Wednesday, valuing the company at around 15.6 billion pounds.